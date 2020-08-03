Seven Athletes Test Positive for COVID-19 at Michigan State

Michigan State athletics released a statement Monday afternoon saying they tested 127 student-athletes for coronavirus, and seven results came back positive.

From July 30-31, 50 staff members were also tested; however, none featured positive results.

All individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 were in quarantine. Daily check-ins with the athletic training staff will occur while the student-athletes remain isolated.

"Further testing and physician follow-up will be required prior to returning to any level of workouts," said the university.

The Michigan State football team has been quarantined since July 22 and will be required to complete the 14-day isolation period set to run through August 4.

"Since the beginning of June, Michigan State Athletics has conducted more than 800 COVID-19 tests on student-athletes and staff members," said Michigan State in a statement released Monday. "There have been a total of 651 tests on student-athletes, with 30 positive results. Since June 15, there have been more than 150 tests on staff members, at locations both on and off-campus, with five positive results."

Seven days ago, Michigan State said they conducted tests on 122 student-athletes for coronavirus the week of July 20-24, and 16 individuals (along with four athletic department staff members) tested positive for COVID-19.

