Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast: Football Cleanup, Conference Play Starts For Hoops
Michigan State's football season has officially ended, and now fans can invest their excitement in a promising men's basketball season and their elite hockey program.
It was a whirlwind of a football season and one that ultimately plummeted after a promising start for Jonathan Smith. The Spartans came up short of a bowl bid and should focus on masking major improvements this offseason.
On this episode of the Michigan State Spartans insider Podcast, our Aidan Champion revisits Michigan State football's loss to Rutgers one last time, previews the week ahead for men's basketball and ends with a brief update on Spartan hockey.
You can watch the episode below:
Below is a partial transcript from Smith's opening statement of his postgame press conference following Michigan State football's loss to Rutgers on Saturday:
Smith: "OK, obviously, tough one. Credit to Rutgers, but we didn't play well enough to earn a win or earn a chance to continue on playing. Do got a great appreciation for the guys in that locker room. Spent a little bit of time digesting, talking with some seniors out of that group, who put a lot into this place and played their final game, and I've got a lot of respect for them for really being open-minded to buying in to a new way of doing things this year, and I do think they played with a lot of great effort and showed some leadership and things. I told the team, these things are tough. Guys who just finished, appreciated them but also spoke to the rest of the group, those that didn't play their last game in Spartan Stadium. I'm still confident that we can get this thing in a way better place. It's going to take some work, though. And we're in the midst of it right now. And these things are disappointing, and we had some ups and downs this year, and we've got to keep on plugging away and going to work. I got a belief in our approach, our process in how we're doing it, and want to feel like the guys that have more time here, we can get it going. I mean, we got to get better. And so, that starts with me and the approach. Coaches, right? And again, digest this whole season and find ways where we can play better. Because we need to, and this place, you can do it. We just got to keep on working to get it done."
