Michigan State Star Tennis Player's US Open Loss Just the Beginning of Promising Career
Matthew Forbes made history as the first active Michigan State tennis player to qualify for the US Open main draw, a landmark achievement that underscores his impressive career and potential.
Forbes, who has been a standout athlete for the Spartans, faced a significant challenge in the first round of the tournament on Tuesday, meeting Roman Safiullin from Russia. Despite his valiant efforts, Forbes was defeated in straight sets with scores of 6-4, 7-6, and 6-2.
Forbes' qualification for the US Open main draw was a monumental accomplishment for both him and MSU.
"It means a lot to play in the US Open and, as a Spartan, to be the first Michigan State player to play in the US Open," Forbes told reporters the week before he headed out to the tournament. "Not many college players, I think -- I want to say I'm one of four, I could be wrong on that, but something crazy like that. To go to college and play in the US Open. So, I think it means a lot to the program, and recruiting-wise, kids ... that aren't even able to get recruited -- kids that are like 11, 12, 13. They will see me with Spartan gear, and they will see the coaching staff there, just bunch of Spartan stuff hopefully over the next few years as well. So, it will be great for the program."
This achievement marks a pivotal moment in the history of the university's tennis program, which has traditionally not seen its players reach such heights on the global stage. Securing a place in the main draw of one of the four Grand Slam tournaments is a testament to Forbes' skill, determination, and hard work. It places him among the elite in the sport, showcasing his ability to compete at the highest levels of professional tennis.
Facing Safiullin, a formidable opponent with a strong presence and ability to handle pressure, presented a tough challenge. Safiullin's experience and ranking gave him an edge, but Forbes demonstrated commendable resilience and competitive spirit throughout the match.
The first set, a 6-4 loss for Forbes, was tightly contested, illustrating the level of play that he brought to the court. The second set was particularly notable for Forbes' performance; he fought hard and managed to push the set into a tiebreaker, eventually falling 7-6. This close contest highlighted Forbes' tenacity and skill, as he kept pace with Safiullin for extended stretches of the match.
Unfortunately for him, the third set saw Forbes struggling as Safiullin's momentum carried him to a 6-2 victory, concluding the match.
Despite the loss, Forbes' participation in the US Open is a significant milestone. It serves as an inspiration for current and future MSU players and highlights the potential for the university’s tennis program to gain further recognition on the national and international stage. Forbes’ journey to the US Open reflects his dedication and the high caliber of his play, setting a new benchmark for MSU tennis and affirming his place among the elite tennis players.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.