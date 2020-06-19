A Michigan State Student-Athlete Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Michigan State athletic department released a statement saying one student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19 and will be "isolated for a period of 10-14 days."

The university will arrange necessary housing if they lived with others as there is a need for isolation. Student-athletes who tested negative among men's and women's basketball, volleyball, and football will be tested again June 22 because two negative test results are required for players to engage in voluntary workouts.

During their time of isolation, the student will have daily check-ins with the athletic training staff and services provided by medical and administrative staff.

Michigan State had student-athletes return to campus Sunday, June 15.

As of now, none of the athletic staff members tested positive; however, one student did not report to campus Sunday because they tested positive for COVID-19 at home last week. They are choosing to recuperate with their family and plan on returning to school once recovered.

MSU didn't release information regarding the individual's gender, nor did they share what teams they play on.

Freshmen and other newcomers involved in football, volley, and men's and women's basketball will return to East Lansing on June 29. Hockey players are scheduled to back on July 6.

