Report: Power 5 Conferences Might Cancel Fall Sports

Sunday night, Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger reported multiple sources said the Power 5 conferences have meetings planned throughout the week to discuss the fate of college football.

According to their sources, the expectation is fall sports will be postponed until 2021.

Over the weekend, the Big Ten halted any progression towards full-contact practices during fall camp by announcing "all institutions will remain in the first two days of the acclimatization period in football."

Meaning players won't wear any protective gear other than helmets until further notice, although it might not matter.

Forde and Dellenger's report said, "Sources told SI on Sunday that the Big Ten is moving toward a decision to cancel the 2020 fall season, while engaging other Power 5 conferences on a uniform decision to be announced later this week."

Additionally, Sports Illustrated confirmed the Big Ten Presidents were discussing the 2020 season Sunday night.

Last week the B1G released its 10-game conference-only schedule, opening the door for fall camp.

Teams hit the practice fields on Thursday and Friday, including the Michigan State Spartans.

