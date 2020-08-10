Spartan Nation
Top Stories
MSU Football
All Stories
Big Ten

Report: Power 5 Conferences Might Cancel Fall Sports

McLain Moberg

Sunday night, Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger reported multiple sources said the Power 5 conferences have meetings planned throughout the week to discuss the fate of college football.

According to their sources, the expectation is fall sports will be postponed until 2021.

Over the weekend, the Big Ten halted any progression towards full-contact practices during fall camp by announcing "all institutions will remain in the first two days of the acclimatization period in football."

Meaning players won't wear any protective gear other than helmets until further notice, although it might not matter. 

Forde and Dellenger's report said, "Sources told SI on Sunday that the Big Ten is moving toward a decision to cancel the 2020 fall season, while engaging other Power 5 conferences on a uniform decision to be announced later this week."

Additionally, Sports Illustrated confirmed the Big Ten Presidents were discussing the 2020 season Sunday night.

Last week the B1G released its 10-game conference-only schedule, opening the door for fall camp.

Teams hit the practice fields on Thursday and Friday, including the Michigan State Spartans.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1

Comments

All Stories

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Big Ten Announces Full-Contact Practices are on Hold

After schools around the league began fall camp on Thursday and Friday, the Big Ten puts full-contact practices on hold.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State's Anthony Misiewicz Reflects on MLB Debut

Having his MLB Debut on Opening Day, Anthony Misiewicz reflects back on his journey at Michigan State that led him to the Major Leagues.

Taylor Gattoni

Michigan State Gained Zero Votes in First Amway Coaches Poll

Michigan State Football received zero votes in the first Amway Coaches Poll.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football: First Practice with Mel Tucker

Mel Tucker held his first practice as the Michigan State Spartans head football coach Friday morning.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State RT Jordan Reid Opts out of 2020 Season

Jordan Reid becomes the second Michigan State football player to opt out of the 2020 football season.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State HC Mel Tucker on Heading into Fall Camp

Michigan State's Mel Tucker is excited to get back on the football field.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Basketball: Most 5-Star Recruits in Big Ten

The Spartans now have the most five-star recruits in Big Ten history.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Offers 3-Star ATH Alex Afari

The Spartans offer three-star student-athlete Alex Afari out of West Chester, Ohio.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State AD Bill Beekman on Big Ten Schedule Update

Bill Beekman, MSU's Athletic Director, issued a statement following the Big Ten's release of the new football schedule.

McLain Moberg

by

Honey1512

Michigan State Projected to Finish Sixth in Big Ten East

If college football happens, Michigan State is projected to finish sixth in the Big Ten East.

McLain Moberg