SI.com
Spartan
Nation
HomeBig TenFootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Search

State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast Episode IX

Hondo S. Carpenter

There's no denying the success Michigan State basketball has had under head coach Tom Izzo. He's produced supreme talent over and over again. 

In return, players must chase dreams at the next level within the NBA. Xavier Tillman Sr.'s decision to stay in the NBA Draft and forgo his final season at Michigan State is entirely understandable. 

Albeit a heartbreaking choice for Spartan Nation as he will undoubtedly be missed. 

Who will MSU look too after losing Cassius Winston and Tillman in the same year? 

Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr., and Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp discuss how Tom Izzo has only gotten better at recruiting after landing multiple high profile prospects over the summer. 

Not to mention the mark Tillman Sr. forever left on Spartan hoops.

How long will Izzo continue to coach? Will he step down if he captures a second title that has eluded him for two decades? Or will he pursue additional success after raising another banner?

With college basketball around the corner, this discussion is one Spartan Nation will surely enjoy. 

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1

THANKS FOR READING SPARTAN NATION
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Stories

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan State Football Offers ’22 OG Kristian Phillips

The Spartans offer unranked 2022 offensive guard Kristian Phillips out of Conyers, Georgia.

McLain Moberg

Two Michigan State Athletes Test Positive for COVID-19

Michigan State University released an update on its latest round of testing for COVID-19.

McLain Moberg

Spartan Alum Darrell Stewart Jr. Signs with Carolina Panthers

Michigan State's Darrell Stewart Jr. signed with the Carolina Panthers last week.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Commit, Geno VanDeMark, Creating Momentum

Michigan State football recruiting is not where they hoped it'd be. However, the recent commit of Geno VanDeMark could turn things around.

Taylor Gattoni

Michigan State Basketball: Most B1G Player of the Year Winners

No school has more Big Ten Player of the Year winners than Michigan State University.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State 2022 Target, Jihaad Campbell: Beyond Football

Michigan State 2022 target, Jihaad Campbell, is one extraordinary person off the football field.

Taylor Gattoni

Michigan State 2023 Target Alex Birchmeier, Keeps it Simple

Putting in his time on the football field, Michigan State 2023 target, Alex Birchmeier, enjoys the simple life off of the field.

Taylor Gattoni

Michigan State Football Offers ’22 4-Star OT Jacob Sexton

The Spartans offer four-star offensive tackle Jacob Sexton out of Edmond, Oklahoma.

McLain Moberg

Big Ten Football: Did they Cancel Too Quickly?

With rumors of a Thanksgiving start time for Big Ten Football swirling around, Spartan Nation discusses whether or not they canceled too quickly.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football: Will Audric Estime Pick the Spartans?

Can MSU continue to land recruits out of New Jersey? Receiving a verbal commitment from Geno VanDeMark was a step in the right direction.

McLain Moberg