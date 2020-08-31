State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast Episode IX

There's no denying the success Michigan State basketball has had under head coach Tom Izzo. He's produced supreme talent over and over again.

In return, players must chase dreams at the next level within the NBA. Xavier Tillman Sr.'s decision to stay in the NBA Draft and forgo his final season at Michigan State is entirely understandable.

Albeit a heartbreaking choice for Spartan Nation as he will undoubtedly be missed.

Who will MSU look too after losing Cassius Winston and Tillman in the same year?

Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr., and Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp discuss how Tom Izzo has only gotten better at recruiting after landing multiple high profile prospects over the summer.

Not to mention the mark Tillman Sr. forever left on Spartan hoops.

How long will Izzo continue to coach? Will he step down if he captures a second title that has eluded him for two decades? Or will he pursue additional success after raising another banner?

With college basketball around the corner, this discussion is one Spartan Nation will surely enjoy.

