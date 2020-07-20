Spartan Nation
State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast: Episode V

Hondo S. Carpenter

When you look around our world today, no matter the geographical location you stand on, our society has changed. The COVID-19 pandemic has forever changed us.

American's have long looked to sports to take us away from the real world for a chance to find a place that we all can unite around something that brings us together. But the pandemic has even impacted our sports lives.

Will college for need a waiver from players and fans?  Have fans learned they can live without sports?  Has the game and the institution of sports forever been impacted?  These are just some of the questions asked in this terrific podcast.  We encourage you right now to take a listen.

In a frank and honest discussion about the state of college athletics, Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr., and Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp dig into all that is going on in sports and the roadmap back to normalcy.

Agree or disagree with the opinions offered; this is a frank and refreshing conversation about where the sports world is.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

