Three Michigan State Athletes Test Positive for COVID-19

McLain Moberg

Tuesday afternoon Michigan State Athletics announced they conducted more than 100 COVID-19 tests from August 17-21.

Eighty-nine athletes were tested, with three positive results. The individuals who tested positive will go through daily check-ins with the athletic training staff while remaining isolated.

Additional services will be provided "as directed by the medical and administrative staffs."

Sixteen staff members were also tested with no positive results.

Follow-ups done by physicians and further testing will be required before the individuals return to workouts.

"Since the beginning of June, Michigan State Athletics has conducted more than 1,100 COVID-19 tests on student-athletes and staff members. There have been more than 890 tests on student-athletes, with 34 positive results.

"(This number includes two individuals who initially tested positive off-campus, and were positive when retested on campus. Only one of these two student-athletes had previously been included in the number of total positive cases.) Since June 15, there have been more than 250 tests on staff members, at locations both on and off-campus, with five positive results," the university said.

From August 7-14, Michigan State conducted over 250 COVID-19 tests on athletes, coaches, and staff members. All the results came back negative.

