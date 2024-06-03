Michigan State All-Conference Pitcher Joseph Dzierwa Enters Transfer Portal
Michigan State baseball took a bit hit Monday morning.
According to Jose Torres of The Report on Sports, Spartan pitcher Joseph Dzierwa has entered the transfer portal.
Dzierwa was Michigan State's ace this season and finished the 2024 campaign as an All-Big Ten Second Team honoree. He and Spartan senior outfielder Jack Frank were the only Michigan State players to receive first- or second-team all-conference honors.
He posted a 4.07 ERA for the 2024 season, threw 91 strikeouts, allowed 73 hits and 40 runs and pitched 84.0 innings in 14 starts. Dzierwa finished with a 6-3 record.
The sophomore was awarded the team's Robin Roberts Most Valuable Pitcher Award.
Dzierwa's innings pitched and strikeouts total were second in the Big Ten. His 91 strikeouts also rank eighth in program history for a single season. The mark had not been reached since 2016 when former Spartan pitcher Dakota Mekkes totaled 96.
Dzierwa was also third in the conference in WHIP at 1.19.
The second-year Spartan ended his 2024 campaign on a high note, throwing a career-high 11 strikeouts in his team's 11-3 loss to Nebraska on May 17, the second-to-last game of their season.
Dzierwa led a Michigan State pitching unit that finished third all-time in program history in strikeouts with 420.
As a freshman, Dzierwa was named to the All-Big Ten Freshman Team.
Dzierwa joined Michigan State as one of the best baseball recruits in the state of Ohio. According to Perfect Game, he was the third-best class of 2022 left-handed pitcher in the state and ninth-best recruit overall. He played for Otsego High School in Bowling Green, Ohio.
