Michigan State's Anthony Misiewicz makes MLB Debut

Former Michigan State baseball player Anthony Misiewicz stepped onto the mound for his MLB debut with the Seattle Mariners Friday night.

On MLB's opening night, he pitched 1.0 inning of relief in the bottom of the sixth against the Houston Astros while striking out a single batter in the 8-2 loss for the Mariners.

In the 2015 MLB Draft, the Mariners selected the left-handed pitcher in the 18th round (545 overall).

Michigan State has produced 40 pro baseball players; however, Misiewicz is the only active Spartan in the MLB.

A.J. Achter was previously with the Detroit Tigers in 2017, and the last Spartan to join the league.

Misiewicz also joins Dann Howitt (1992-93) as the second former Spartan to play for the Mariners.

During his sophomore year at Michigan State (2014), Misiewicz had 29 appearances, the second-most on the team.

He was a three-year letter winner for MSU from 2013-15 and, as a sophomore, held opposing batters to a .228 batting average (the sixth-best in the conference).

Throughout his three seasons at Michigan State, Misiewicz had 146 strikeouts.

Misiewicz's journey led him to playing in the league for the Seattle Mariners, on top of, making his MLB debut on Opening Day.

In a tweet, Misiewicz said, "A day I will never forget for the rest of my life."

