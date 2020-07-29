Spartan Nation
Top Stories
MSU Football
All Stories
Big Ten

Michigan State's Anthony Misiewicz makes MLB Debut

Taylor Gattoni

Former Michigan State baseball player Anthony Misiewicz stepped onto the mound for his MLB debut with the Seattle Mariners Friday night.

On MLB's opening night, he pitched 1.0 inning of relief in the bottom of the sixth against the Houston Astros while striking out a single batter in the 8-2 loss for the Mariners.

In the 2015 MLB Draft, the Mariners selected the left-handed pitcher in the 18th round (545 overall).

Michigan State has produced 40 pro baseball players; however, Misiewicz is the only active Spartan in the MLB.

A.J. Achter was previously with the Detroit Tigers in 2017, and the last Spartan to join the league.

Misiewicz also joins Dann Howitt (1992-93) as the second former Spartan to play for the Mariners.

During his sophomore year at Michigan State (2014), Misiewicz had 29 appearances, the second-most on the team.

He was a three-year letter winner for MSU from 2013-15 and, as a sophomore, held opposing batters to a .228 batting average (the sixth-best in the conference).

Throughout his three seasons at Michigan State, Misiewicz had 146 strikeouts.

Misiewicz's journey led him to playing in the league for the Seattle Mariners, on top of, making his MLB debut on Opening Day.

In a tweet, Misiewicz said, "A day I will never forget for the rest of my life."

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1 @GattoniTaylor

Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

5-Star C Enoch Boakye Talks why he Picked Michigan State

Michigan State basketball's latest commit talks about why East Lansing was the place for him.

McLain Moberg

State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast: Episode VI

On this edition of the state of Michigan State athletics podcast, Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp and publisher Hondo Carpenter discuss college athletics.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Five-Star Center Enoch Boakye Commits to Michigan State

Michigan State basketball and Tom Izzo have landed Enoch Boakye, another five-star recruit.

McLain Moberg

by

uqs12345

Michigan State’s Tillman, Henry on NBA Draft Combine List

Xavier Tillman Sr. and Aaron Henry are listed as prospects who have potentially been invited to the NBA Draft Combine.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Target: Payton Kirkland Focuses on Family

Michigan State 2023 target, Payton Kirkland, reflects on factors deciding which offer he will commit to. The main factor, family.

Taylor Gattoni

Spartan Alum Brian Lewerke released by New England Patriots

Brian Lewerke, the former Michigan State quarterback, has been released by the New England Patriots.

McLain Moberg

16 Athletes Test Positive for COVID-19 at Michigan State

Sixteen student-athletes and another four athletic department staff members have tested positive for coronavirus at Michigan State.

McLain Moberg

by

Eddie54

Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast, Michigan State Athletics: VI

Take a deep-dive into Michigan State athletics with our weekly Good, Bad and Ugly podcast featuring Chuck Grenier.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Michigan State Football Offers ’23 ATH Cole Martin

MSU football offers unranked ATH Cole Martin, the son of former Spartan wideout/cornerback Demetrice Martin.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State in 4-Star OT Rayshaun Benny’s Top-8

Rayshaun Benny, a four-star offensive tackle from Oak Park, has included the Spartans in his top-8.

McLain Moberg