Michigan State Baseball Finishes Regular Season on a High Note, Earns Victory on Senior Day
After dropping its first two games of its home series with Nebraska, Michigan State baseball made sure to finish its regular season strong on Saturday.
The Spartans defeated the Cornhuskers 11-6 in what was their final game of the regular season, which also served as Senior Day.
Michigan State honored seniors Nick Powers, Jack Frank, Harrison Cook, Greg Ziegler, Dillon Kark and Sam Thompson ahead of the contest.
Frank, a Spartan outfielder, and Powers, a Spartan left-handed pitcher, led the way for the seniors on Saturday, as Frank posted three RBIs and two runs, while Powers threw six strikeouts.
Michigan State got out to an early 4-0 lead going into the third inning. After a scoreless inning by both teams, the Spartans added to their lead with two more runs in the fourth to make it a 6-0 game.
But Nebraska began storming back, scoring four runs in the sixth inning to come within two runs of the Spartans. Michigan State answered, however, scoring two more runs in the bottom of the sixth to give itself a four-run cushion.
The Cornhuskers kept up the fight, though, scoring two more runs in the seventh to make it an 8-4 game. The Spartans then put the game far out of reach, scoring three more runs in the bottom of the inning.
Michigan State went out with a bang after the dropping its previous four out of five games. It wrapped up its regular season with a 24-27 overall record, including an 11-13 conference record. The Spartans will compete in the Big Ten Tournament, which begins Tuesday at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.
