Michigan State Baseball: Nick Powers Named Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week

Michigan State baseball's Nick Powers earns Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week after a stellar performance against Indiana.
EAST LANSING – Michigan State's Nick Powers was named the Big Ten Conference Co-Freshman of the week Tuesday afternoon.

Powers earns the Spartans first Big Ten Freshman of the Week award since 2018, when current teammate Mason Erla received significant recognition.

It's the second weekly honor for Michigan State this year as sophomore Zaid Walker was named Player of the Week on March 10.

The freshman pitcher out of Flushing brought home the hardware thanks to his performance in MSU's victory over Indiana.

Powers threw 6.2 shutout innings in his first home game while earning a huge win against IU.

The 6-foot-1 lefty finished with three strikeouts and didn't let an Indiana runner past second base until the seventh inning – limiting the Hoosiers to four hits, a season-low.

"I really appreciate all the great defense I have behind me," Powers said afterward. "I have trust (in) all my guys, they always make plays, and they help me with my success throughout the game.

Powers is the only pitcher in the conference to take down Indiana and Michigan, the Big Ten's league leaders, and he did so in less than a week.

