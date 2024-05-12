Michigan State Pitcher Nick Powers Moves into Program's Top 10 for Career Strikeouts
One bright spot came out of Michigan State baseball's embarrassing 21-3 fall to Minnesota on Saturday. One of its pitchers made Spartan baseball history.
Michigan State senior left-handed pitcher Nick Powers moved into 10th place on the Spartans' career strikeout list with his 181st strikeout on Saturday. He passed former Michigan State pitchers Mick VanVossen (2012-15) and Mickey Sinks (1959-61).
The following is the updated Top 10 list:
1. Bryan Gale, 277 (2011-04)
2. Tony Bucciferro, 273 (2009-12)
3. Mason Erla, 243 (2017-21)
4. Ron Perranoski, 223 (1956-58)
5. Cam Vieaux 205, (2014-16)
6. Brian Murphy, 194 (1995-98)
7. Dick Radatz, 193 (1957-59)
8. David Gardner, 192 (2011-13)
9. Craig Brookes, 186 (2004-07)
10. Nick Powers, 181 (2021-present)
Powers has thrown 59 strikeouts this season. He has allowed 85 hits and 49 runs, posting an ERA of 5.69.
Powers is in his fourth and final season with the Spartans. He has a career record of 18-16 so far.
Last season, Powers ranked third in the Big Ten in fewest runs allowed with 29 and fifth in opposing batting average at .228, ERA at 29, and fewest hits allowed at 51.
Powers moved to 6-4 on the season with Saturday's loss.
The Spartans are all tied at 1-1 in their series with the Golden Gophers. The series finale is set for Sunday at 2 p.m. EST at Siebert Field in Minneapolis.
Michigan State will then return home to play Eastern Michigan and will remain in East Lansing for its final regular-season series against Nebraska. That series begins Thursday.
The Spartans will then look to make a run in the Big Ten Tournament, which begins May 21 in Omaha, Nebraska. Michigan State is 22-24 with an even 10-10 conference record. It will be looking to pad some late-season wins to that total in these last remaining contests.
Fortunately for Michigan State, it will be staying put before having to head out West for the conference tournament. Its first task, though, will be to put that 18-run loss behind it and lock in for this final stretch that will be crucial for how its season plays out.
