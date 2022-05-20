Former Spartan makes history in MLB debut

Former Michigan State Spartan Brandon Hughes, who was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in 2017, made history in his Major League Baseball debut with the organization on Tuesday.

Hughes struck out all five batters he faced in an inning and two-thirds of work, becoming the first pitcher in the Modern Era to record five or more outs in an MLB debut with each out coming via strikeout.

Chicago led Pittsburgh, 6-0, in the top of the sixth inning when Hughes replaced an injured Daniel Norris on the mound. Norris had thrown two straight balls to Pittsburgh's Josh VanMeter before exiting, so Hughes inherted a 2-0 count as he entered the game.

Hughes would end up walking VanMeter, but that walk was charges to Norris. Hughes then struck out Bryan Reynolds and Ben Gamel to end the inning. Shortly before Hughes' first career strikeout, the Wrigley Field organist played a few bars from the Michigan State fight song.

Hughes returned for the seventh inning, and stuck out the side to continue Chicago's shutout. The Cubs ended up winning the game, 7-0.

This continues what has been a truly remarkable journey for Hughes, who played outfield for Michigan State from 2015 to 2017. He had a career average of .304 with the Spartans, but hit .330 with an .855 OPS and 30 stolen bases in his final season in East Lansing.

Hughes success at the plate in college did not translate to the minor leagues however, and in the spring of 2019, after two seasons in the Cubs' farm system, Hughes was asked if he would be open to changing positions and becoming a pitcher.

Clearly, it was a smart choice both by Chicago and Hughes himself to make the switch. The lefty made his second MLB appearance yesterday, Thursday, May 19, and again threw an inning and two-thirds with two more strikeouts. Through 3.1 innings of work as a big leaguer, Hughes has yet to allow a hit.

In 10 appearances this season between Double-A and Triple-A, Hughes allowed zero runs in 16 2/3 innings, with 22 strikeouts, three walks and five hits allowed.