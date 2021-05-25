Michigan State's Bailey Peterson Named to Collegiate Baseball National Players of the Week List

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State's Bailey Peterson was named to the Collegiate Baseball National Players of the Week List on Monday afternoon.

It's the second time this season that the publication has recognized a Spartan as senior pitcher Sam Benschoter earned the honor on April 26.

The Grandville native went 6-for-14 with eight RBI and four extra-base hits, including three home runs in MSU's series against Rutgers.

His seven RBI are tied for the most in a Big Ten contest this year, and Peterson is the first player to knock in seven batters since Brandon Hughes did so on March 26, 2017.

"It was a really big day for our hitters. It was really warm here, and the wind was blowing out a little bit, and our hitters are pretty comfortable at the plate. I'm proud of their approach really all weekend. We scored 34 runs in three games, and it was much needed and great to see," MSU coach Jake Boss Jr. said in the postgame presser. "Along with Bailey Peterson's big, big day with seven RBI and two home runs, Joe Stewart and Zaid Walker both had a big day. The ball was flying today, and fortunately, we took advantage of it."

