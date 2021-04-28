MSU Baseball: Sam Benschoter Strikes out Career-High 17 against Nebraska

EAST LANSING – Michigan State senior pitcher Sam Benschoter set a new career-high for strikeouts as the Spartans fell 9-6 in extra innings (12) against Nebraska.

In relief, Benschoter went 9.1 innings, allowing three earned runs, five hits, and four walks while striking out 17 batters, which was the most for an MSU pitcher since Mark Mulder's 16 in 1998.

"I am proud of our guys for battling back after getting down 6-0 after two innings," Spartan coach Jake Boss Jr. said. "The guys have competed their tails off all season for Michigan State, and they did that today. It was a tough way to lose. We had some chances, but unfortunately, we couldn't take advantage of them. Credit Nebraska; they made a couple big plays when they needed to."

Benschoter, a Tecumseh High School grad, captured his third double-digit strikeout contest of the year, as the right-hander recorded 10 Ks on March 5 and 27.

"Sam was unbelievable. He came in in a really tough spot and was dominant," said Boss. "There is no other way to put it. It was a school record in strikeouts with 17, and he was in complete control."

In light of his performance, Benschoter earned Big Ten Co-Pitcher of the Week and was named to the Collegiate Baseball National Players of the Week list.

