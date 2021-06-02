2022 4-star PG Trejuan Holloman Locks in Official Visit to Michigan State

Tre Holloman, a 2022 four-star point guard out of Cretin Derham Hall High School, locked in an official visit to Michigan State.

East Lansing, Mich. – A dual-sport athlete is electing to officially visit Michigan State University in June.

Trejuan Holloman, a 2022 four-star point guard from Cretin Derham Hall High School, will be on campus sometime this weekend, according to Stock Risers Jake Weingarten.

At 6-foot-1 and 165-pounds, Holloman holds offers from Tom Izzo and Mel Tucker, which he is excited about.

"I really am glad that they did," Holloman told Spartan Nation in November. "Now I'm looking at playing both if I can, if I choose them."

The Saint Paul native is the No. 1 ranked prospect in Minnesota and the No. 7 overall point guard in the 2022 class.

"The coaching staff, they are one of the best that I have talked to. Coach Izzo, he is a great coach. One of the legends for sure. He likes how physical I am and my upper body," said Holloman. "He's had some really great point guards come through, and he thinks I can be the best, next. Right after Cassius."

