2022 Five-Star Center Enoch Boakye Decommits from Michigan State

EAST LANSING – Michigan State basketball lost a top prospect from the 2022 recruiting class Monday morning.

Five-star center out of Canada, Enoch Boakye, decommitted from MSU, electing to reopen his recruiting.

He spoke with Jason Jordan, the Director of Basketball Recruiting for Sports Illustrated, and cited wanting to contribute right away.

With the Spartans experiencing a down year, the big man felt like "a lot of guys" will stick around, which complicates potential playing time.

Boakye also added Oklahoma State, Arizona, USC, Duke, Kentucky, and Gonzaga have already reached out following his decision.

The 6-foot-10, 240-pound center is the best recruit in Ontario and the No. 4 prospect in the 2022 class.

"Talented enter with an extremely high upside," National Recruiting Analyst Josh Gershon said. "Impressive frame with wide shoulders and long arms to go with pretty good hands for a young post. Has legitimate body control and ball skills for the position; can grab rebound and start break. Plus athlete and force around the basket due to sheer size and motor. Could improve his post moves and touch. Has upside as rim protector. Floor is college starter but has easy NBA upside."

