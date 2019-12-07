Spartan
Aaron Henry Spartan Guard Talks Ahead Of Rutgers & The Big Ten

Hondo S. Carpenter

Breslin Center

East Lansing, MI

The #10 Michigan State Spartans took a tough home loss earlier this week to the #8 Duke Blue Devils and Mike Krzyzewski 87-75 to fall to 5-3 on the season.

But now they must recover and open Big Ten play. That task just got harder when after practice today, their Hall of Fame head coach Tom Izzo said that for at least the short term, they will be without star freshman guard Mark “Rocket” Watts.

In the above video shot right after practice, guard Aaron Henry talks about what he needs to do better.  So many forget that the youngster is barely a sophomore.  But as Izzo said, he must run the lanes better, get offensive rebounds and create.

Aaron is blessed physically and athletically.  Nothing that Izzo needs is something he can't do, and the super sophomore and I discuss that.

The team will return to the hard-court Sunday, December 8, 2019, to open Big Ten play versus Rutgers. That game can be seen on BTN at 7:00 PM and his back here at the friendly confines of the Breslin Center.

