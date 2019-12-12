An Early Prediction Michigan State Vs. Wake Forest

It is no secret that the Michigan State Spartans came into the 2019 season with high hopes that were fed by the head coach himself. A top 20 ranking in the pre-season and a stable full of returning players had Mark Dantonio talking about the Spartans returning to Big Ten conference title contenders.

Instead, the program spiraled downward and came crashing to earth by barely beating lowly Maryland to limp to 6-6 and bowl eligibility. Now the Spartans know that they are headed to the Bronx to take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and ESPN has weighed in on what they expect.

Each and every year the four-letter network chimes in with their prediction in all the bowls and what they see. Here is what they think of the Michigan State versus Wake Forest contest:

"(3:20 p.m. on ESPN at Yankee Stadium in New York)

Big Ten teams have won three consecutive Pinstripe Bowls and four of the past five, capitalizing on the rare postseason environment that favors teams from the Midwest. To continue the streak, Michigan State's defense will need one of its better performances to contain Jamie Newman and Wake Forest's RPO-based offense. Both teams struggled down the stretch, but Wake Forest has won three straight bowls and will make it four."

You can read what ESPN thinks of all the bowl games WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE!

