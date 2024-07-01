Another Spartan Earns Chance to Make NBA Roster
Not long after Michigan State men's basketball announced one of its alumni, guard Tyson Walker, has joined the Phoenix Suns' Summer League team, his fellow Spartan prospect also received an opportunity to compete at the next level.
Michigan State men's basketball announced on Monday that Spartan forward Malik Hall has joined the Charlotte Hornets' Summer League team.
If Hall were to make the Hornets' roster when the 2024-25 season rolls around, he could potentially team up with fellow Spartan Miles Bridges. Bridges is, however, a free agent.
Hall had a solid career at Michigan State and reached what seemed to be his full potential in his final season with the Spartans, averaging 12.7 points per game, 5.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He finished the season as team's second-leading scorer behind Walker.
Hall was named an All-Big Ten honorable mention.
In his five seasons with the program, Hall made 64 starts in 153 games, including 34 starts out of the Spartans' 35 contests last season. In those 153 games, Hall averaged 8.2 points per game, 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists.
Hall's 153 games played are the most in program history. He ranks 10th in Michigan State men's basketball history in career defensive rebounds (473) and ninth in offensive rebounds (225).
NBA 2K25 Summer League begins Friday, July 12, in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will run until July 22. The games will be available to watch on ESPN platforms or NBA TV.
This will be the 20th anniversary of Summer League being held in Las Vegas.
