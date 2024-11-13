Aside From Shooting, There is Another Glaring Issue MSU Needs to Clean Up Sooner Than Later
Michigan State’s 77-69 loss to Kansas was a game marred by mistakes, and none was more damaging than its uncharacteristic turnover problem.
The Spartans committed 11 turnovers in the contest, a critical factor in their defeat. Turnovers not only disrupt the flow of an offense but also give the opposing team easy opportunities to capitalize. In Michigan State’s case, those miscues allowed Kansas to extend its lead and put more pressure on the Spartans’ defense.
The game was already difficult for Michigan State due to poor shooting. It shot just 3-of-24 from the field, a subpar performance that hindered its ability to keep pace with Kansas’ efficient scoring. When a team isn’t shooting well, limiting turnovers becomes even more essential, as it prevents the opponent from getting extra possessions and momentum. Unfortunately for the Spartans, they did not do that.
Giving up the ball 11 times, they handed Kansas several opportunities to transition quickly, turning turnovers into easy points. This allowed the Jayhawks to build a comfortable cushion, which the Spartans were unable to overcome.
The turnover issue was especially damaging in a game against a team like Kansas, a powerhouse known for its ability to capitalize on mistakes. The Jayhawks’ fast-paced, high-pressure style of play thrives on forcing errors and turning them into fast-break opportunities. Michigan State couldn’t keep up with that pace, constantly playing catch-up after giving Kansas more chances to score.
Whether it was errant passes, poor ball-handling or miscommunication, the turnovers disrupted Michigan State’s offensive rhythm, leaving them with fewer high-quality shot attempts.
If Michigan State hopes to bounce back and improve its chances of winning moving forward, it will need to clean up this turnover issue. It’s not enough to shoot better; the Spartans must take better care of the basketball. Turnovers end possessions prematurely and tire out the defense, as players are forced to run back and try to prevent fast-break scores. Reducing turnovers is a fixable issue, and it starts with maintaining focus and discipline in high-pressure situations.
If Michigan State can tighten up its ball security and reduce the number of giveaways in future games, it will be in a much better position to compete and come away with wins.
