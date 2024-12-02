BREAKING: Michigan State Hoops Severely Disrespected to Start December
Michigan State left Maui with a victory over No. 12 North Carolina and a third-place finish in what was a very tough tournament.
Despite this, the Spartans did not make the Associated Press' AP Top 25 this week. They did, however, earn the most votes of the teams left out with 108.
Somehow, the two-time reigning national champion UConn still made the cut, coming in at No. 25, despite going 0-3 in the Maui Invitational is the top-ranked team in the field and losing to a Colorado team that Michigan State soundly defeated in the opening round.
The Spartans also took No. 16 Memphis down the wire in the second round of the tournament. And not to mention, it did the same against No. 1 Kansas less than three weeks ago.
Below is this week's entire AP Top 25:
1. Kansas
2. Auburn
3. Tennessee
4. Kentucky
5. Marquette
6. Iowa State
7. Gonzaga
8. Purdue
9. Duke
10. Alabama
11. Wisconsin
12. Oregon
13. Florida
14. Cincinnati
15. Baylor
16. Memphis
17. Houston
18. Pittsburgh
19. Illinois
20. North Carolina
21. Oklahoma
22. Texas A&M
23. Ole Miss
24. San Diego State
25. UConn
Michigan State did receive some recognition for its recent play, however, as it barely made the USA Today Coaches Poll at No. 25.
Yet, its greatest rival, Michigan, was placed two spots above it, its only meaningful win having been its latest against then-ranked No. 22 Xavier, which had yet to face a worthy opponent.
The Spartans will start Big Ten play this month as they prepare to head on the road to take on Minnesota on Wednesday.
