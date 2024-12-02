Spartan Nation

BREAKING: Michigan State Hoops Severely Disrespected to Start December

Michigan State men's basketball has been left out of this week's AP Top 25.

Michigan State left Maui with a victory over No. 12 North Carolina and a third-place finish in what was a very tough tournament.

Despite this, the Spartans did not make the Associated Press' AP Top 25 this week. They did, however, earn the most votes of the teams left out with 108.

Somehow, the two-time reigning national champion UConn still made the cut, coming in at No. 25, despite going 0-3 in the Maui Invitational is the top-ranked team in the field and losing to a Colorado team that Michigan State soundly defeated in the opening round.

The Spartans also took No. 16 Memphis down the wire in the second round of the tournament. And not to mention, it did the same against No. 1 Kansas less than three weeks ago.

Below is this week's entire AP Top 25:

1. Kansas

2. Auburn

3. Tennessee

4. Kentucky

5. Marquette

6. Iowa State

7. Gonzaga

8. Purdue

9. Duke

10. Alabama

11. Wisconsin

12. Oregon

13. Florida

14. Cincinnati

15. Baylor

16. Memphis

17. Houston

18. Pittsburgh

19. Illinois

20. North Carolina

21. Oklahoma

22. Texas A&M

23. Ole Miss

24. San Diego State

25. UConn

Michigan State did receive some recognition for its recent play, however, as it barely made the USA Today Coaches Poll at No. 25.

Yet, its greatest rival, Michigan, was placed two spots above it, its only meaningful win having been its latest against then-ranked No. 22 Xavier, which had yet to face a worthy opponent.

The Spartans will start Big Ten play this month as they prepare to head on the road to take on Minnesota on Wednesday.

