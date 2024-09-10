BREAKING: MSU Basketball Announces Non-Conference Schedule For 2024
The 2024 college basketball season is near for the Michigan State Spartans and head coach Tom Izzo. The Spartans and Spartan faithful are eagerly anticipating a season with plenty of promise as Izzo continues his hunt for National Championship No. 2.
On Tuesday, the Spartans' non-conference schedule was released for the 2024-2025 season. There will be 11 non-conference games, featuring seven opponents that played in the NCAA Tournament last season.
Seven of the games will be in the friendly confines of the Breslin Center.
To begin the season, the Spartans will travel north to Northern Michigan for an October 13th exhibition against Izzo's alma mater, the Northern Michigan Wildcats. The Spartans will then host Ferris State on October 29th.
The season opens on November 4th, against Monmouth and the Niagara on November 7th. Both contests will be at home. Then it is off to Atlanta, a tough early matchup against Kansas in the annual Champions Classic.
One matchup to look out for will be a November 16 contest against Bowling Green and former Spartan Lourawls "Tum Tum" Nairn, now part of the Falcons' staff.
The Spartans will compete in the Maui Invitational, against Colorado, on November 25. They have the chance to play UConn or Memphis if they win, and the former would be a huge test for the Spartans. Memphis would be formidable as well.
Potential opponents in North Carolina, Dayton, Iowa State, and Auburn would be telling matchups for where this team is before conference play begins.
The non-conference schedule ends on December 30th against the Western Michigan Broncos and former Spartan Dwayne Stephens.
