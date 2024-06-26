BREAKING: Second-Year Spartan PG Receives Medical Redshirt For First Season
Michigan State men's basketball point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. has been given another year of eligibility.
According to 247Sports' Justin Thind, Fears received a medical redshirt for his first season at Michigan State, making him a redshirt freshman for the 2024-25 season.
Fears only played 12 games for the Spartans after suffering a gun shot wound to his leg in December.
Normally, in order for a player to be eligible for a redshirt, they cannot have played more than 30% of games. In Fears' case, he played just over 34% of games, but, according to Thind, the NCAA allowed "a special exemption."
Fears averaged 3.5 points per game, 1.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists in those 12 contests. He averaged 15.3 minutes per game.
The former four-star recruit was one of the Spartans' most highly-anticipated prospects in recent memory. A native of Joliet, Illinois, Fears was the No. 1 player in the class of 2023 in the state of Illinois, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, the No. 7 point guard in his class and the No. 31 2023 recruit in the nation.
Fears had also received offers from Michigan, Xavier, Nebraska, Illinois, Maryland, Memphis, Kansas, Iowa, Indiana, Gonzaga and Creighton, among others.
The young Spartan guard has looked healthy this offseason and will be competing for the starting point guard spot as the 2024-25 season approaches.
Fears is not listed on any of the 2024 Moneyball Pro-Am rosters, but he told Lindsay Huddleston that he is "kind of like an alternate sub" and will be making appearances in some coming games.
