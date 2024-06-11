Carson Cooper Reveals Details of A.J. Hoggard's Departure From Michigan State
A.J. Hoggard's departure was one of the more significant losses for Michigan State men's basketball this offseason.
While leaving a team often brings about a negative connotation, both parties are at piece with the decision.
Hoggard entered the transfer portal in late April after spending four years with the Spartans. He would then commit to Vanderbilt last month, where he will spend his final year of eligibility.
On a recent episode of "The Spiro Avenue Show," Michigan State center Carson Cooper discussed Hoggard's departure from the program.
"Even in our meeting today, he [Coach Tom Izzo] kind of came up and coach kind of gave us some background on what happened," Cooper said. "Coach took all the blame for what happened. I mean, he said he had an unreal meeting with A.J. before he left. I think their relationship's still good. Ultimately, I think A.J. kind of feels bad about what kind of went on the years he was there. Obviously, he had flashes, and I mean, yeah he's one of my teammates and one of my favorite teammates, so I can't say anything bad about him."
At the end of the day, Hoggard felt he could thrive elsewhere in his last year of college basketball.
"I think everything's still good," Cooper said. "I think it just ultimately, he just knew he could kind of be who he wanted to be somewhere else. And I think coach is also ready to kind of start something new and kind of build a new form of leadership with these guys coming in."
