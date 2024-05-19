Former Michigan State Guard A.J. Hoggard Commits to Vanderbilt
Former Michigan State point guard A.J. Hoggard has found his new home.
On Saturday, Hoggard announced on The Field of 68 Media Network that he has committed to Vanderbilt. His other final choices were USC, Washington, Florida and Georgia.
Hoggard played four seasons at Michigan State, where he totaled 1,127 points, 609 assists and 364 rebounds in 131 games.
The former Spartan had several options of what direction he wanted to go in next year. Hoggard said choosing Vanderbilt wasn't primarily about NIL money, it was the right "fit."
"I mean, people are going to make it out to what they want to make it out to because of the way college basketball has changed now with NIL, but for me, the biggest thing was definitely the fit," he said. "Because I got one more shot at this, wanted to give myself the best opportunity to capture my dreams. And so, this next stop was very strategic for me and just trying to get to my dreams."
Hoggard, who has one year of eligibility remaining, said he needs to "be more consistent" next season.
"I just think being consistent in all aspects," he said. "Continue getting better, continue shooting the ball better, continue doing those things better."
Hoggard ranks No. 6 in Michigan State men's basketball history in career assists. He was named to the All-Big Ten Third Team by the media for his 2022-23 season and earned 2023 NCAA Tournament All-Region Honors.
The 6-foot-4, 210-pound guard was rated a four-star transfer by 247Sports. Hoggard entered the portal on April 26.
