Former Michigan State Guard Making a Case for Spot on NBA Roster
The 2024 NBA Summer League has featured several former Michigan State men's basketball players, including Malik Hall, Joey Hauser, Gabe Brown and Tyson Walker.
The Spartans hadn't made much noise in this year's Summer League until Walker, Michigan State's leading scorer over the past two seasons, had an impressive display in the Phoenix Suns' 1-point win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.
The former Spartan guard posted 8 points, four assists and three steals in just 22 minutes. His plus/minus of +22 led the team.
In Phoenix's first game in Las Vegas on Saturday, Walker recorded 3 points, two steals, an assist and a rebound while playing just over 8 minutes. It seems that performance impressed the Suns, as his minutes nearly tripled in the next outing.
Walker went undrafted but was qucikly added to Phoenix's Summer League squad.
The three-year Michigan State guard comes off his best season as a Spartan, having averaged 18.4 points per game, 2.8 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals in 34 games. He was named to the All-Big Ten Second Team for his efforts.
Walker received All-Big Ten Second Team honors the season prior as well. He averaged 14.8 points per game, 2.9 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals while playing in 34 contests.
In 104 games with the Spartans (96 starts), Walker averaged 13.7 points per game, 3.3 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals, which ranks seventh all-time in program history.
Walker is continuing to prove himself as a defensive menace, a strength that can make all the difference in making an NBA or G-League roster.
