Former Michigan State Men's Basketball Star to become Restricted Free Agent
The Los Angeles Lakers have proposed a qualifying offer to former Michigan State men's basketball guard Max Christie, per Mike Scotto of HoopsHype. He will become a restricted free agent this offseason.
Scotto noted that Christie will be “one of the more sought after young wings in free agency." Christie was taken 35th overall by the Lakers in the 2022 NBA draft and is only 21 years of age.
During Christie's first season with the Lakers, he played in only 41 out of 82 games. Christie averaged 3.1 points per game, 1.8 rebounds and 0.5 assists, shooting 41.5% from the field and 41.9% from beyond the arc.
This past season, Christie improved, as he played in 67 games for the Lakers and started in seven. Christie averaged 4.2 points per game, 2.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists while averaging 14 minutes per game.
The Lakers should bring back most of the same players from last season, assuming that LeBron James re-signs with Los Angeles. Cam Reddish and Taurean Prince are also free agents this offseason, whom the Lakers could bring back as depth pieces.
With the rumors swirling around the NBA that James and Anthony Davis want another star player on the Lakers, Christie could very well be a trade piece in a hypothetical deal for the Lakers to add another big-time player next season.
Next season is a big year for Christie, as he is a very young and talented player who could see more minutes for the Lakers. With his ability to shoot and space the floor, Christie could become a key piece for the Lakers coming off their bench.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.