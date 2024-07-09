Spartan Nation

Former MSU Men's Basketball Legend to Present at 'The 2024 ESPYS'

Former Michigan State men's basketball forward Draymond Green has been revealed as one of the presenters at Thursday's ESPY Award ceremony.

Dec 3, 2019; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans former player Draymond Green has his jersey retired during half time at Breslin Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
Michigan State men's basketball legend Draymond Green has become an icon not only in the world of basketball, but in all of sports.

The four-time NBA champion, has received criticism for his antics, but there's no doubt that Green, one of the greatest defenders in the history of the game, is a winner.

As a recognized figure in the sporting world, Green has earned the honor to serve as a presenter at this year's ESPY Awards ceremony.

ESPN recently revealed its list of presenters for Thursday's event.

The presenters are as follow:

Quinta Brunson

Nikki Glaser

Rob Lowe

Paige Bueckers

Drew Brees

Draymond Green

Bryce Young

Lindsey Vonn

Mark Ingram II

Flau'jae Johnson

Colman Domingo

GloRilla

Daisy Ridley

Allyson Felix

Damar Hamlin

Candace Parker

Brian Tyree Henry

Ryan Blaney

Green was one of the greatest players to have ever come out of the Michigan State men's basketball program. The former Spartan finished his collegiate career as a Big Ten Player of the Year, a Big Ten Tournament MVP, a Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year, an All-Big Ten First Team honoree, a Big Ten All-Defense selection and a concensus All-American.

Green was selected in the second round of the 2012 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors, where he has now played 12 seasons. He is a four-time All-Star, four-time NBA champion, an eight-time All-Defensive selection, a two-time All-NBA honoree and a former Defensive Player of the Year.

The 2024 ESPY Awards begin at 8 p.m. EST on Thursday. The ceremony will be hosted by tennis legend Serena Williams.

