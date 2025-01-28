Former MSU Star Wins Weekly Award
Memphis Grizzlies star forward Jaren Jackson Jr. was named the NBA's Western Conference Player of the Week for Week 14 of the NBA regular season on Monday.
Jackson led the Grizzlies to a perfect 4-0 on the week while averaging 25.8 points per game, 6.3 rebounds and also exhibiting a strong presence on the defensive end, averaging 1.5 blocks per game.
Without co-star Ja Morant, Jackson led the Grizzlies in scoring 29 points against the New Orleans Pelicans. The scoring element of the Memphis forwards’ game has significantly developed during his seven years in the Association, averaging a career-high 22.9 points per game this season.
The Grizzlies' recent success can be attributed to their player development system. Memphis has a pair of highly touted rookies, center Zach Edey and guard Jayden Wells that are both in consideration for rookie of the year.
Jackson’s stretch of elite play could boost his case for his second all-star appearance in the last three seasons. The former Michigan State forward finished seventh in the Western Conference frontcourt All-Star voting final results, putting him on the edge to get the nod.
The media ranked Jackson at six, while he only ranked 10th in the fan vote. The All-Star reserves are voted on by the league’s 30 head coaches. This should give Jackson an edge as coaches usually vote for the best players, not just the biggest names.
The remaining reserves for the 2025 All-Star Game in San Francisco will be announced on TNT on Thursday.
The NBA recently unveiled a brand-new format for the All-Star Game, after consistent criticism from fans for the lackluster product over the past few years:
"Each team will have eight players and be named for a TNT NBA analyst. The 24 NBA All-Star selections will be divided evenly into three teams, with the rosters drafted by TNT’s Inside the NBA commentators and honorary team general managers Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith. The three analysts will make their respective picks for Team Chuck, Team Shaq and Team Kenny live on TNT in the NBA All-Star Draft, which will be conducted on Thursday, Feb. 6 just before the network’s doubleheader that night."
If Jackson doesn’t make the team, he will have much-needed rest before the Grizzlies make a playoff push. They are currently the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, with a record of 31-15.
