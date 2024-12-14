Former Spartan Forward Wills Grizzlies to High-Scoring Win
On Friday night, Jaren Jackson Jr. continued to showcase his impressive skill set as a key player for the Memphis Grizzlies, delivering a standout performance in a 135-119 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.
The former Michigan State forward scored 20 points and hauled in seven rebounds, playing a crucial role in the team’s win. His all-around effort demonstrated why he is considered one of the league’s rising stars, particularly on the defensive end.
Jackson, who was drafted by the Grizzlies as the fourth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, has steadily developed into one of the most versatile big men in the NBA. His scoring ability, combined with his elite shot-blocking skills, has made him a key asset for Memphis.
Against Brooklyn, Jackson displayed his offensive game with efficiency and poise. Shooting 7-of-17 from the field, including 3-of-6 from beyond the arc, Jackson showcased his improved range as a stretch-four while also contributing in the paint.
Beyond his scoring, Jackson’s rebounding was a vital component of the Grizzlies’ success. Despite being a primary shot-blocker, Jackson’s ability to secure boards allows Memphis to maintain possession and capitalize on second-chance opportunities. His seven rebounds in this game were important, especially in a high-paced contest against a Nets team that boasts a number of athletic players capable of grabbing offensive boards.
While Jackson’s offense was on display, it was his defense that continues to be a defining factor in his game. A former Defensive Player of the Year, Jackson has proven to be a disruptive force on that end of the floor, altering shots and providing rim protection. Against the Nets, he continued to be a deterrent in the paint, using his length and timing to swat shots and prevent easy looks at the rim.
The Grizzlies’ victory over Brooklyn was a total team effort, but Jackson’s performance stood out as one of the key reasons for their success. His balanced game on both ends of the floor is becoming a regular feature, and Memphis will continue to rely on him to lead the way as they strive for success in a competitive Western Conference.
With Jackson continuing to evolve and add new elements to his game, the Grizzlies are in a strong position to make noise in the playoff race this season.
