Former Spartan Turns in Incredible Performance for NBA Team
Jaren Jackson Jr., the former Michigan State star, had a dominant showing for the Mmephis Grizzlies in their 119-104 win over the Dallas Mavericks, scoring 35 points, grabbing 13 rebounds and adding five steals.
Jackson's all-around display not only led the Grizzlies to victory but also solidified his status as one of the premier two-way players in the NBA.
From the opening tip, Jackson was a force on both ends of the floor. His offensive game was on full display as he knocked down shots from all over the court. Jackson’s ability to stretch the floor with his three-point shooting (he made 1-of-2 from deep) combined with his craftiness inside, made him nearly impossible to defend. His 35-point outing was a career-high and came on an efficient 13-of-23 shooting. Whether it was knocking down a long-range 3, finishing a dunk in transition, or hitting a mid-range jumper,
Jackson showed that he could score in a variety of ways, making him a matchup nightmare for the Mavs.
However, it was his defense that truly set the tone for the Grizzlies. Known for his shot-blocking prowess, Jackson was not only a deterrent in the paint but was also active on the perimeter. His five steals were a testament to his ability to disrupt passing lanes and create turnovers, which led to fast-break opportunities for his team. Jackson’s defensive awareness and positioning helped Memphis stay in control of the game, even as the Mavericks attempted to mount a comeback.
In addition to his scoring and defense, Jackson’s rebounding was crucial. His 13 boards were a testament to his effort and positioning on the glass, especially as Memphis battled with a Dallas team featuring strong rebounders like Dereck Lively and P.J. Washington. Jackson's presence on the boards was critical in limiting second-chance opportunities for the Mavericks while ensuring his team’s offensive possessions were extended.
Jackson's performance was a reminder of how far he’s come since his days at Michigan State, where he was known for his defensive prowess and raw potential. Now in the NBA, he has refined his game and developed into one of the league's premier big men. His 35-13-5 performance against the Mavericks is just another chapter in what is shaping up to be a stellar career.
