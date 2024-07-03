Frankie Fidler Already Embracing Tempo of Tom Izzo's Offense
New Michigan State wing Frankie Fidler left a great first impression at his first week of the 2024 Moneyball Pro-Am.
Fidler was controlling the tempo of the game and was often bringing the ball up, despite being a small forward.
While it was merely summer ball, Fidler is already looking to emulate Michigan State coach Tom Izzo's offense, which he's only had months to grow accustomed to.
"I mean, the way Michigan State plays, the way we play, anyone who gets the rebound can push the ball," Fidler said after his 32-point outing on Opening Night of the 2024 Moneyball Pro-Am last Tuesday. "So, I think kind of, I was getting the outlet pass out of makes, kind of just the same thing as a rebound. Was just pushing the ball, trying to play with tempo, play with pace."
Despite having played his whole college career until this point with one program, Fidler's transition to Michigan State has been rather smooth.
"I got here about a month ago, end of May," Fidler said. "And then, kind of getting myself going, getting comfortable with the team, the workouts, everything. But it's been easy. The guys are really friendly, personable, kind of brought me in like a family. Everyone thinks about Michigan State basketball as a family, so it's been good."
Fidler has been playing with his Spartan teammate, freshman forward Jesse McCulloch on Team Case at this year's Moneyball Pro-Am. The biweekly event will continue next Tuesday, July 9, at Holt High School.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.