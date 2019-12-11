Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
Football
Basketball

Good News For Spartan Cassius Winston's NBA Dream!

Hondo S. Carpenter

Breslin Center

East Lansing, MI

Cassius Winston has somehow continued to shine, despite the tragic loss of his brother Zach. The Spartans PG and player of the year got some good news. 

Sports Illustrated came out with their latest NBA mock draft has Winston as the only Spartan in the first round. Sports Illustrated said of Winston, "Winston has dealt with a good deal of adversity this season, with the death of his brother and some early team struggles, but his profile as a future NBA backup remains rock-solid. There are still scouts who can’t get over his body type, and there’s concern about how well he’ll be able to hold up physically, but his feel and passing acumen is unquestionable, and his scalding stretch at the end of last season is still fresh in the minds of many. He’s not an upside pick, and accomplished, older college guards in his mold have tended to land in the early second round, but it’s easy to see Winston offering value in this part of the draft as a qualified part of an NBA bench unit."

I encourage you to see the entire mock draft from Sports Illustrated WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

#10 Michigan State Vs. Rutgers Official Game Thread

Hondo S. Carpenter
80 0

#10 Michigan State Vs. Rutgers Official Game Thread

Was Pre-Season #1 A Bad Sign For the Michigan State Basketball Team?

Hondo S. Carpenter
0

Was Pre-Season #1 A Bad Sign For the Michigan State Basketball Team?

21 MI QB Zach Trainor Watching Interests Skyrocket From Michigan State

Jeff Dullack
0

21 MI QB Zach Trainor Watching Interests Skyrocket From Michigan State

Michigan State Spartan Football Legend Lorenzo White Enters The Hall Of Fame!

Hondo S. Carpenter
0

Michigan State Spartan Football Legend Lorenzo White Enters The Hall Of Fame!

Cassius Winston Leads Spartans To 1-0 In Big Ten Conference Play

Hondo S. Carpenter
0

Cassius Winston Leads Spartans To 1-0 In Big Ten Conference Play

Xavier Tillman Talks After Michigan State Opens Big Ten Play

Hondo S. Carpenter
0

Xavier Tillman Talks After Michigan State Opens Big Ten Play

Aaron Henry Spartan G Post Win Over Rutgers

Hondo S. Carpenter
0

Aaron Henry Spartan G Post Win Over Rutgers

Michigan State G Gabe Brown Post Win Over Rutgers

Hondo S. Carpenter
0

Michigan State G Gabe Brown Post Win Over Rutgers

Mark Dantonio Talks Spartan Football Heading To the Pinstripe Bowl Vs. Wake Forrest

Hondo S. Carpenter
0

Mark Dantonio Talks Spartan Football Heading To the Pinstripe Bowl Vs. Wake Forest

Michigan State Spartan Basketball Gets Back On Track With A 77-65 Win Over Rutgers

Hondo S. Carpenter
0

Michigan State Spartan Basketball Gets Back On Track With A 77-65 Win Over Rutgers