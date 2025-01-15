How MSU Can Gain the Upper Hand Against Penn State
The Michigan State Spartans are proving themselves as the team to beat in the Big Ten. Riding its longest winning streak on the season, MSU will go toe to toe with the Penn State Nittany Lions, a team that has not been able to take down the Spartans in three years.
MSU has bested the Nittany Lions in three straight games, with their most recent battle ending in a final score of 80-72. Every season changes for these collegiate programs, and a win for the Spartans is not guaranteed unless they capitalize on these specific Penn State weak points.
Going into the game, Penn State has found itself among the top five in the conference in average points scored per game. Luckily for MSU, the Nittany Lions have not been playing their best basketball, dropping their last three games.
A trend that can be seen in Penn State's recent losing streak, and a huge opening for MSU to capitalize on, is the Nittany Lions' lack of success in 3-point shooting.
Over the losing streak, Penn State has only been able to successfully make 12 3-pointers in 52 attempts. While the Spartans have ran into some 3-point shooting issues themselves this season, they have been able to make up for the lack of success in their field goal percentages.
Senior forward for Penn State, Zach Hicks, leads the team in 3-Point success, draining 42.4% of the 3s he takes. For MSU, the game plan should be simple: stay aggressive in the paint and guard Hicks if he goes for 3.
Another huge opening that the Spartans will look to capitalize on in Penn State's recent play is rebounding. MSU is near the top of the Big Ten in average rebounds per game. Going into the game averaging 41.1 rebounds per game, the Spartans have a leg up on Penn State.
The Nittany Lions are tied for eighth in the Big Ten in average rebounds per game with 36.2. While sitting in the top 10 for the statistic, MSU has shown that its defense has been one of the best in the conference this season.
With many Spartans beginning to heat up over their winning streak, Penn State may have a bigger load on its plate than it originally expected.
Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Breslin Center.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.