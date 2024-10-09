Izzo Names Mentor Honorary Coach for MSU's First Exhibition Game
Michigan State basketball is set to honor a special figure from Tom Izzo's past during its exhibition game against Northern Michigan on Sunday.
Izzo has named Gordy LeDuc, his high school basketball coach from Iron Mountain High School, as an honorary coach for the game. LeDuc played an instrumental role in shaping Izzo’s early understanding of basketball and coaching, and the tribute comes full circle as Izzo prepares his team for another season of competition.
Izzo, reflecting on his time under LeDuc, has often credited him as one of the most significant influences in his basketball career.
“Gordy LeDuc was one of the greatest basketball influences I’ve had and I still carry lessons he taught me many years ago,” Izzo said, per a release.
LeDuc's guidance and mentorship not only helped shape Izzo as a player but also laid the foundation for his legendary coaching career, which has seen Izzo lead Michigan State to an NCAA championship and eight Final Four appearances.
For the young players on Michigan State's roster, LeDuc’s presence will be more than just symbolic. Having someone with decades of coaching experience and the ability to offer wisdom from a different era of basketball will be invaluable.
LeDuc brings a wealth of knowledge from his time at Iron Mountain, where he coached into the man and coach he is today. His old-school coaching style and attention to fundamentals could provide a unique learning opportunity for the younger Spartans, who will benefit from his perspective on the game. Michigan State has a very talented young group of guys that could really thrive from Leduc’s experience.
This exhibition game against Northern Michigan also holds some sentimental value for Izzo, as he and LeDuc share a deep connection to Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Beyond the Xs and Os, it is moments like these that reinforce the importance of relationships in sports. Izzo’s gesture to honor his former coach on this platform is a testament to how lasting mentorship can be, impacting generations of players and coaches alike.
The matchup promises to be a special occasion, with LeDuc’s influence reaching another group of players just as it did decades ago.
