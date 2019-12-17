Kyle Ahrens Looks Ahead To Northwestern!

Breslin Student Events Center

East Lansing, MI

The #15 Michigan State Spartans went to Detroit and left with a win 72-49 over Oakland. They improved to 7-3 on the season.

Now the Spartans are looking to start their annual upward migration after a rough state. There are no concerns for those close to the program.

The above video is senior wing Kyle Ahrens talking about the state of the team and much more. Earlier today Tom Izzo said of the team, “Well, it's kind of strange when you come off finals. I always get a kick out of how none of us appreciate finals once we're done. We don't really think back to how difficult it is. Going back to our game against Oakland, coming off those finals, we were very good defensively. I thought we rebounded the ball really well, we didn't shoot real well. Another big concern is the turnovers. I don't know why, we've done a better job, we're a little over 12, we were down in the 10's and 11's. But we've made some casual…and unfortunately, some of it, Cassius (Winston) made some passes that are unlike him. I think that would take care of some of it.”

The team will return to the hard-court Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Northwestern. That game can be seen on BTNN at 8:00 PM.

