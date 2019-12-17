Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
Football
Basketball

Kyle Ahrens Looks Ahead To Northwestern!

Hondo S. Carpenter

Breslin Student Events Center

East Lansing, MI

The #15 Michigan State Spartans went to Detroit and left with a win 72-49 over Oakland. They improved to 7-3 on the season.

Now the Spartans are looking to start their annual upward migration after a rough state. There are no concerns for those close to the program.

The above video is senior wing Kyle Ahrens talking about the state of the team and much more. Earlier today Tom Izzo said of the team, “Well, it's kind of strange when you come off finals. I always get a kick out of how none of us appreciate finals once we're done. We don't really think back to how difficult it is. Going back to our game against Oakland, coming off those finals, we were very good defensively. I thought we rebounded the ball really well, we didn't shoot real well. Another big concern is the turnovers. I don't know why, we've done a better job, we're a little over 12, we were down in the 10's and 11's. But we've made some casual…and unfortunately, some of it, Cassius (Winston) made some passes that are unlike him. I think that would take care of some of it.”

The team will return to the hard-court Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Northwestern. That game can be seen on BTNN at 8:00 PM.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

#15 Michigan State Vs. Oakland Grizzlies Official Game Thread

Hondo S. Carpenter

#15 Michigan State Vs. Oakland Grizzlies Official Game Thread

Aaron Henry Looks To Northwestern And Back To Big Ten Action

Hondo S. Carpenter

Aaron Henry Looks To Northwestern And Back To Big Ten Action

Steven Izzo Thrilled To Be Contributing For The Michigan State Spartans

Hondo S. Carpenter

Steven Izzo Thrilled To Be Contributing For The Michigan State Spartans

Spartan G Gabe Brown Excited To Get Back To Big Ten Play

Hondo S. Carpenter

Spartan G Gabe Brown Excited To Get Back To Big Ten Play

#18 Michigan State Hockey Continues To Win, Downing #16 Arizona State

Hondo S. Carpenter

#18 Michigan State Hockey Continues To Win, Downing #16 Arizona State

The State of Michigan State Spartan Football

Hondo S. Carpenter

The State of Michigan State Spartan Football

The Good, The Bad & The UGLY with the Michigan State Football Program

Hondo S. Carpenter

The Good, The Bad & The UGLY with the Michigan State Football Program

Mark Dantonio & Michigan State Football Land 20 MN WR Terry Lockett

Jeff Dullack

Mark Dantonio & Michigan State Football Land 20 MN WR Terry Lockett

Spartan Guard Aaron Henry After Beating Oakland 72-49

Hondo S. Carpenter

Spartan Guard Aaron Henry After Beating Oakland 72-49

Thomas Kithier Talks After #15 Michigan State Blows Out Oakland

Hondo S. Carpenter

Thomas Kithier Talks After #15 Michigan State Blows Out Oakland