Kyle Ahrens Talks After #14 Michigan State Destroys WMU

Breslin Center

East Lansing, MI

The #14 Michigan State Spartans saw their record on the season improve to 10-3 with a rim-rattling blow-out win over Western Michigan. The Spartans took out the Broncos with a 95-62 beat down.

The Spartans had four players score in double-digits. They were led by Foster Loyer who got the start for an injured Cassius Winston who had 16 points, three rebounds, and six assists. Xavier Tillman had a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Aaron Henry had 15 points and Kyle Ahrens rounded out the double-digit scorers with 12.

The men in green won the battle of the boards 46-24 and the Spartans had and a refreshingly low nine turnovers. The Spartan defense held WMU to 42% shooting from the field and an abysmal 27% from three.

The Spartans had the lead for 35:41 of the 40 minutes in the game. In all Tom Izzo played all 14 available players. 10 of them scored.

Izzo’s men continued their habit of being unselfish. They had 28 assists on 32 baskets. The Spartans shot 37% from three, 49% from the field and a decent 81% from the charity stripe.

The team will return to the hard-court Thursday, January 2, 2020, at the Breslin Center in a return to Big Ten action against Illinois. That game can be seen on FS1 at 8:00 PM.

