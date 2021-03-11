Michigan State Basketball 1.5-Point Underdogs Against Maryland

Michigan State has won four of the last eight Big Ten tournaments and reached the finals in five of the previous eight.

EAST LANSING – Following a six-point win over Michigan Sunday afternoon, Michigan State enters the Big Ten Tournament as the ninth seed.

MSU will play Maryland, the eighth seed, on March 11, with the winner facing U-M on Friday.

Overall, the Spartans have won four of the last eight B1G tournaments and reached the finals in five of the previous eight outings.

Before an impressive victory vs. the Wolverines, MSU figured to be a desperate team in the tourney, but by beating Michigan, the Spartans are a lock in the NCAA Tournament field.

"As you know, March is special around here; and that sun is shining after practice," Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said in a videoconference. "That's been my motto for 20 years. I want to still be practicing when you come out, and the sun is shining, and it is."

Izzo's Spartans closed out the regular season with six games in 13 days, including four contests against teams in the top-5 of the AP Poll. On top of that, Michigan State won five of its last seven, featuring victories against Michigan, Illinois, and Ohio State.

Maryland enters the matchup 15-12 overall and 9-11 in the conference. The Terps crushed MSU last time out, beating them, 73-55.

How to Watch

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium

When: Thursday, March 11, at 11:30 a.m.

TV: BTN

Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Stephen Bardo, and Andy Katz

Odds

MyBookie: MSU is a 1.5-point underdog.

BookMaker: MSU is a 1.5-point underdog.

Pinnacle: MSU is a 1.5-point underdog.

Bet365: MSU is a 1.5-point underdog.

Odds to Win the Big Ten Tournament (Via BetOnline)

Michigan: 2/1

Illinois: 5/2

Iowa: 13/4

Ohio State: 6/1

Purdue: 13/2

Wisconsin: 12/1

Michigan State: 25/1

Indiana: 50/1

Maryland: 50/1

Rutgers: 50/1

Minnesota: 100/1

Penn State: 100/1

Northwestern: 150/1

Nebraska: 500/1

Last Five Games

Feb 28, 2021: MSU vs. Maryland, L 55-73

Feb 15, 2020: MSU vs. Maryland, L 60-67

Jan 21, 2019: MSU vs. Maryland, W 69-55

Jan 28, 2018: MSU vs. Maryland, W 74-68

Jan 4, 2018: MSU vs. Maryland, W 91-61

Series Notes

Michigan State leads the all-time series, 10-7.

Tom Izzo is 9-7 in his career against Maryland, including a 2-0 record in the BTT.

The Terrapins won the only meeting this year, 73-55, in College Park.

