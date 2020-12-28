Michigan State Basketball 2.5-point Favorites Against Minnesota

East Lansing, MI – Michigan State basketball swept six opponents, including Duke and Notre Dame, during the non-conference schedule, but opened league play 0-2 for the first time since 2006-07.

The Spartans lost at home against Wisconsin on Christmas Day and now hit the road for games against Minnesota on Monday and Nebraska Saturday night.

MSU leads the all-time series 71-60 and currently holds a five-game winning streak featuring both matchups last season.

Michigan State finds themselves winless in the Big Ten after losses to the Badgers and Northwestern, but there's no reason for fans to hang their heads.

UW appears to be a top-5 team in the country, while the Wildcats have defeated Indiana and Ohio State since beating MSU.

However, if the Spartans want to compete for another regular-season title, it starts with a victory at Williams Arena.

Odds

Pinnacle: MSU is a 2.5-point favorite.

Sky Book: MSU is a 2.5-point favorite.

BookMaker: MSU is a 2.5-point favorite.

Heritage: MSU is a 2.5-point favorite.

Last Five Games

Jan 26, 2020: MSU vs. Minnesota, W 70-52

Jan 9, 2020: MSU vs. Minnesota, W 74-58

Mar 23, 2019: MSU vs. Minnesota, W 70-50 (NCAA Tournament)

Feb 9, 2019: MSU vs. Minnesota, W 79-55

Feb 13, 2018: MSU vs. Minnesota, W 87-57

