Michigan State Basketball 8.5-Point Favorites Against Nebraska

The No. 17 ranked Michigan State Spartans travels for its third Big Ten road game of the season to face Nebraska inside Pinnacle Bank Arena.

East Lansing, MI – After winning three Big Ten regular season titles in a row, Michigan State basketball opened the conference slate 0-3, for just the second time in Tom Izzo's career, and hopes to avoid another loss with a trip to Nebraska.

The Cornhuskers enter Saturday night 4-6; winless in league play with losses to Wisconsin, Michigan, and Ohio State; all three were ranked inside the top-25.

Michigan State has won nine of 12 meetings since Nebraska joined the Big Ten, including the only contest last year (MSU leads the all-time series 18-9).

Overall, the Spartans are 7-6 on the road in this matchup.

Izzo, a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame, holds a 10-3 advantage vs. Nebraska.

Odds

My Bookie: MSU is an 8.5-point favorite.

Sky Book: MSU is an 8.5-point favorite.

Pinnacle: MSU is an 8.5-point favorite.

BookMaker: MSU is an 8.5-point favorite.

Last Five Games

Feb 20, 2020: MSU vs. Nebraska, W 86-65

Mar 5, 2019: MSU vs. Nebraska, W 91-76

Jan 17, 2019: MSU vs. Nebraska, W 70-64

Dec 3, 2017: MSU vs. Nebraska, W 86-57

Feb 23, 2017: MSU vs. Nebraska, W 88-72

