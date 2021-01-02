Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Search

Michigan State Basketball 8.5-Point Favorites Against Nebraska

The No. 17 ranked Michigan State Spartans travels for its third Big Ten road game of the season to face Nebraska inside Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Author:
Publish date:

East Lansing, MI – After winning three Big Ten regular season titles in a row, Michigan State basketball opened the conference slate 0-3, for just the second time in Tom Izzo's career, and hopes to avoid another loss with a trip to Nebraska.

The Cornhuskers enter Saturday night 4-6; winless in league play with losses to Wisconsin, Michigan, and Ohio State; all three were ranked inside the top-25.

Michigan State has won nine of 12 meetings since Nebraska joined the Big Ten, including the only contest last year (MSU leads the all-time series 18-9).

Overall, the Spartans are 7-6 on the road in this matchup.

Izzo, a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame, holds a 10-3 advantage vs. Nebraska.

Odds

  • My Bookie: MSU is an 8.5-point favorite.
  • Sky Book: MSU is an 8.5-point favorite.
  • Pinnacle: MSU is an 8.5-point favorite.
  • BookMaker: MSU is an 8.5-point favorite.

Last Five Games

  • Feb 20, 2020: MSU vs. Nebraska, W 86-65
  • Mar 5, 2019: MSU vs. Nebraska, W 91-76
  • Jan 17, 2019: MSU vs. Nebraska, W 70-64
  • Dec 3, 2017: MSU vs. Nebraska, W 86-57
  • Feb 23, 2017: MSU vs. Nebraska, W 88-72

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1

USATSI_15266500_168390101_lowres
Basketball

Michigan State Basketball 8.5-Point Favorites Against Nebraska

USATSI_15245570_168390101_lowres
Football

Michigan State Football Offers '22 4-Star DE Tyreese Fearbry

ROCKY LOMBARDI SG2
The War Room

Spartan Nation Mailbag: The State of MSU Football

USATSI_15277242_168390101_lowres
Basketball

Michigan State Basketball Attempts to Rekindle Offense

USATSI_15244273_168390101_lowres
Football

Former Michigan State LB Jeslord Boateng Transfers to Akron

USATSI_15310396_168390101_lowres
The War Room

Spartan Nation Mailbag: MSU Basketball Bright Spots, Struggles, and more

USATSI_15369477_168390101_lowres
The War Room

Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast Covering Michigan State Athletics Episode XXV

USATSI_15310395_168390101_lowres
Basketball

Michigan State Basketball Focused on Staying ‘Even-Keeled,’ Not Panicking

Sparty Leads the Way
Football

Michigan State Football Offers ’22 3-Star CB Jordan Allen