Michigan State Basketball a 4-Seed in Latest Bracketology Update

Michigan State basketball is a 4-seed in the latest bracketology update for the 2022 NCAA tournament.

EAST LANSING – According to ESPN's Joe Lunardi, Michigan State basketball will safely be in the NCAA tournament next March.

The longtime analyst released his latest bracketology update for the 2021-22 season, and believes the Spartans will fare much better this fall.

Lunardi lists MSU as a 4-seed in the Midwest Region, playing 13-seed Colgate.

The top teams in Michigan State's region are Kansas (1), Michigan (2), Florida State (3), and Kentucky (5).

Last year, the Spartans finished 15-13 overall with a 9-11 mark in league play featuring key victories over Illinois, Ohio State, and Michigan.

MSU played seven games in 16 days to wrap up the regular season and earn its 23rd consecutive bid to the big dance.

Now, Michigan State enters 2021 with loads of roster attrition.

Joshua Langford retired from basketball, Aaron Henry entered the NBA Draft, and four others entered the transfer portal (Jack Hoiberg, Rocket Watts, Thomas Kithier, Foster Loyer).

Big Ten Matchups

11 Northwestern vs. 6 UConn (West)

2 Ohio State vs. 15 Coastal Carolina (West)

3 Maryland vs. 14 Iona (East)

7 Indiana vs. 10 Notre Dame (East)

8 Illinois vs. 9 Oklahoma State (South)

2 Purdue vs. 15 Winthrop (South)

4 MSU vs. Colgate (Midwest)

2 Michigan vs. 15 Grand Canyon (Midwest)

