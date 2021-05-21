Michigan State Basketball a 5-Seed in Latest Bracketology Update

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State took a slight dip in the latest bracketology update.

The Spartans are still safely in the field of 68; however, Joe Lunardi dropped them from a 4-seed to a 5-seed.

MSU, placed in the East Region (Philadelphia), is projected to face the winner of Colorado St. vs. Richmond, two teams competing in the First Four.

The top seeds in Michigan State's region are Kansas (1), Purdue (2), Villanova (3), and Tennessee (4).

Lunardi's first release featured the Spartans as a 4-seed in the Midwest Region playing 13-seed Colgate.

The change is presumably due to roster changes where the Spartans lost Aaron Henry to the NBA draft while Joshua Langford retired from competitive basketball.

Big Ten Matchups

6 USC vs. 11 Iowa (West Region)

(West Region) 2 Ohio State vs. 15 Yale (West Region)

vs. 15 Yale (West Region) 5 MSU vs. 12 Colorado St./Richmond (East Region)

vs. 12 Colorado St./Richmond (East Region) 2 Purdue vs. 15 Montana (East Region)

vs. 15 Montana (East Region) 1 Michigan vs. 16 Vermont (South Region)

vs. 16 Vermont (South Region) 6 Illinois vs. 11 Colorado (South Region)

vs. 11 Colorado (South Region) 7 Indiana vs. 10 San Diego St. (South Region)

vs. 10 San Diego St. (South Region) 3 Maryland vs. 14 Winthrop (Midwest Region)

