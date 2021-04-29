Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockeySI.com
Michigan State Basketball a Finalist for 5-Star PF Kijani Wright

Kijani Wright, a 2022 five-star power forward out of Los Angeles, California, listed Michigan State in his top-7 schools.
EAST LANSING – Michigan State basketball is a finalist for a top prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. 

Kijani Wright, a five-star power forward out of Los Angeles, listed the Spartans in his top-7 schools alongside Texas, USC, Florida State, Stanford, Kansas, and Arkansas.  

At 6-foot-9 and 220-pounds, Wright is the No. 3 prospect in California and the No. 2 player at his position in the 2022 class. 

The Spartans offered the big man on June 26, 2020. 

"One of the best rebounders in the high school game, Wright is a physically gifted big man whose combination of strength, size, and IQ is unmatched in the west coast high school scene right now," Recruiting Analyst Brandon Jenkins said. "Controlling the boards is a priority for him as he fully takes advantage of his massive frame and plays with great aggressiveness when battling inside. His shooting touch has evolved but needs continued work should he want to face consistently out to the arc. He is a high-volume rebounder and smart player with good hands, footwork, and activity level who projects as a productive frontcourt force to be reckoned with for a winning program."

