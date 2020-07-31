Spartan Nation
Top Stories
MSU Football
All Stories
Big Ten

Michigan State a 2-Seed in Recent Bracketology Update

McLain Moberg

There's no questioning ESPN's Joe Lunardi when it comes to bracketology, right? The guy knows a thing or two about college basketball.

In his July update, Michigan State is a 2-seed in the East (Brooklyn) facing 15-seed Colgate University. The Spartans would open up the NCAA tournament in Detroit if Lunardi is right about his prediction, essentially providing MSU with a home game early on.

The top seeds in the East are Villanova (1), MSU (2), West Virginia (3), Tennessee (4), and North Carolina (5).

Baylor, Virginia, and Gonzaga are the other 1-seeds in this updated version of the 2020 NCAA tourney.

The Big Ten is tied with the ACC when it comes to the most teams making the field for this year's tournament at nine apiece.

By The Numbers

Big Ten Champs
  • Big Ten: 9
  • ACC: 9
  • SEC: 7
  • Big 12: 6
  • Pac-12: 5
  • Big East: 5
  • Atlantic 10: 2

Big Ten Matchups

20200129_Northwestern-006
  • 2 Wisconsin vs. 15 Montana (West)
  • 3 Iowa vs. 14 Buffalo (Midwest)
  • 8 Alabama vs. 9 Illinois (East)
  • 6 Rutgers vs. 11 Syracuse (East)
  • 7 Purdue vs. 10 Saint Louis (East)
  • 2 Michigan State vs. 15 Colgate (East)
  • 4 Ohio State vs. 13 Vermont (South)
  • 6 Indiana vs. 11 Virginia Tech / Marquette (South)
  • 7 Michigan vs. 10 Arizona State (South)

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1  

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast: Episode VI

On this edition of the state of Michigan State athletics podcast, Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp and publisher Hondo Carpenter discuss college athletics.

Hondo S. Carpenter

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Spartan Alum Brian Lewerke released by New England Patriots

Brian Lewerke, the former Michigan State quarterback, has been released by the New England Patriots.

McLain Moberg

Report: Big Ten Football Schedule Around the Corner

The Big Ten Conference will reportedly release their conference-only schedule as early as tomorrow.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Offers 4-Star DE Deonte Anderson

Michigan State football offers four-star defensive end Deonte Anderson out of Forte Meade, Florida.

McLain Moberg

Expert Previews Spartan Target Andrel Anthony’s Commitment

Allen Trieu, a National Recruiting Analyst, has previewed three-star wide receiver Andrel Anthony's commitment.

McLain Moberg

Former Spartan Kenny Willekes Officially Signs with Vikings

Michigan State's Kenny Willekes officially signs with the Minnesota Vikings.

McLain Moberg

5-Star C Enoch Boakye Talks why he Picked Michigan State

Michigan State basketball's latest commit talks about why East Lansing was the place for him.

McLain Moberg

by

saraziegler

Michigan State's Anthony Misiewicz makes MLB Debut

Spartan Alum Anthony Misiewicz made his Major League debut Friday night against the Houston Astros.

Taylor Gattoni

by

LarrySnyder

Michigan State’s Cody White Waived by Kansas City Chiefs

Former Michigan State wide receiver Cody White has been released by the Kansas City Chiefs.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football Offers 4-Star CB Philip Riley

The Spartans offered four-star cornerback Philip Riley out of Valrico, Florida.

McLain Moberg