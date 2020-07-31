Michigan State a 2-Seed in Recent Bracketology Update

There's no questioning ESPN's Joe Lunardi when it comes to bracketology, right? The guy knows a thing or two about college basketball.

In his July update, Michigan State is a 2-seed in the East (Brooklyn) facing 15-seed Colgate University. The Spartans would open up the NCAA tournament in Detroit if Lunardi is right about his prediction, essentially providing MSU with a home game early on.

The top seeds in the East are Villanova (1), MSU (2), West Virginia (3), Tennessee (4), and North Carolina (5).

Baylor, Virginia, and Gonzaga are the other 1-seeds in this updated version of the 2020 NCAA tourney.

The Big Ten is tied with the ACC when it comes to the most teams making the field for this year's tournament at nine apiece.

By The Numbers

Big Ten: 9

ACC: 9

SEC: 7

Big 12: 6

Pac-12: 5

Big East: 5

Atlantic 10: 2

Big Ten Matchups

2 Wisconsin vs. 15 Montana (West)

3 Iowa vs. 14 Buffalo (Midwest)

8 Alabama vs. 9 Illinois (East)

6 Rutgers vs. 11 Syracuse (East)

7 Purdue vs. 10 Saint Louis (East)

2 Michigan State vs. 15 Colgate (East)

4 Ohio State vs. 13 Vermont (South)

6 Indiana vs. 11 Virginia Tech / Marquette (South)

7 Michigan vs. 10 Arizona State (South)

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1