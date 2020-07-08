Spartan Nation
4-Star C Enoch Boakye Predicted to End up at Michigan State

McLain Moberg

Michigan State basketball has been busy, especially when it comes to recruiting. New FutureCast predictions were filed over the weekend by Corey Robinson and Corey Evans.

Both of them think four-star center Enoch Boakye will commit to the Spartans.

Evans, a National Basketball Analyst, boasts an accuracy rating of 89.7% (332/370), while Robinson, a Staff Writer for Spartan Mag, is correct 88.9% of the time (72/81).

Boakye also received a Crystal Ball via 247Sports, saying he would end up in East Lansing, thanks to SpartanTailgate writer, Sean Scherer.

The big man currently plays for George Harris Prep high school, and according to 247Sports, he is the first overall recruit in Ontario (his hometown) and the No. 3 center for the class of 2022.

He features offers from Michigan State, Arizona, BYU, Houston, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, UCLA, and Western Kentucky.

The Spartans added freshmen Mady Sissoko and AJ Hoggard from the class of 2021, both four-star recruits and are enrolled at Michigan State.

MSU holds one commit for the 2022 recruiting class in four-star shooting guard Pierre Brooks out of Detroit, Michigan.

