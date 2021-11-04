Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Michigan State Has Final Tune-Up Tonight Against Grand Valley

    Michigan State Men's Basketball has their second exhibition game tonight against division II Grand Valley.
    Author:

    Basketball season is soon approaching and as the Spartans look to rebound from a "down" year by their standards last season.

    The final tune-up before the Spartans hit the hardwood next Tuesday at Madison Square Garden against #3 Kansas comes against Grand Valley State University.

    Tom Izzo plans to use this game as the final battle for his fifth starter he said on Wednesday. Junior captain Malik Hall and senior Joey Hauser are battling for starting roles, although both will be key pieces for the Spartans in whatever role they might have.

    The other starters would be Tyson Walker, Max Christie, Gabe Brown and Marcus Bingham.

    Read More

    There are plenty of options for coach Tom Izzo who will get a good look at many players tonight including freshman Pierre Brooks who appears will have a larger role since senior transfer, Jason Whitens will be out for the season with a torn ACL.

    Last season Grand Valley went 12-7 including 11-6 in the GLIAC conference.

    Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on BTN plus.

    MSUHoopsGVSU
    Basketball

    Michigan State Has Final Tune-Up Tonight Against Grand Valley

    just now
    Week10CaptainsPurdue
    MSU Football

    Michigan State State Announces Three Game Day Captains: Purdue

    20 hours ago
    Jim Harbaugh 102018
    Football

    Spartan fans should root for Michigan in final 4 weeks

    21 hours ago
    PODCAST GOOD BAD UGLY FOOTBALL 102621
    Football

    Michigan State not taking Purdue lightly after big win

    Nov 3, 2021
    Kennethwalkernebraska
    Football

    Kenneth Walker III appears on CFP Top 25 rankings show

    Nov 2, 2021
    PaulBunyanSparty
    MSU Recruiting

    Mega Recruiting Weekend Turns Into a Success

    Nov 2, 2021
    originalFile_LOWRES
    Football

    Michigan State at No. 3 in initial College Football Playoff rankings

    Nov 2, 2021
    charles brantley michigan state
    Football

    Don’t let Charles Brantley’s size fool you, the kid can play

    Nov 1, 2021