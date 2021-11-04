Michigan State Has Final Tune-Up Tonight Against Grand Valley

Michigan State Men's Basketball has their second exhibition game tonight against division II Grand Valley.

Basketball season is soon approaching and as the Spartans look to rebound from a "down" year by their standards last season.

The final tune-up before the Spartans hit the hardwood next Tuesday at Madison Square Garden against #3 Kansas comes against Grand Valley State University.

Tom Izzo plans to use this game as the final battle for his fifth starter he said on Wednesday. Junior captain Malik Hall and senior Joey Hauser are battling for starting roles, although both will be key pieces for the Spartans in whatever role they might have.

The other starters would be Tyson Walker, Max Christie, Gabe Brown and Marcus Bingham.

There are plenty of options for coach Tom Izzo who will get a good look at many players tonight including freshman Pierre Brooks who appears will have a larger role since senior transfer, Jason Whitens will be out for the season with a torn ACL.

Last season Grand Valley went 12-7 including 11-6 in the GLIAC conference.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on BTN plus.