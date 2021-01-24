Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Michigan State Basketball Hopeful to Return on Thursday vs. Rutgers

Michigan State basketball is hoping to play Thursday against Rutgers following its postponement of three games due to COVID-19.
Author:
Publish date:

East Lansing, MI – Michigan State basketball is on track to return Thursday against Rutgers following a three-game stint in which they did not play due to COVID-19 issues within the Spartan program.

"We think we're going to play next Thursday," MSU head coach Tom Izzo told ESPN on Saturday morning.

The Spartans haven't practiced in ten days, but according to a team spokesperson, they could return Monday or Tuesday.

In the meantime, MSU has held small group and individual workouts since six individuals tested positive for the virus, including Joshua Langford, Steven Izzo, Mady Sissoko, Davis Smith, and two staffers (Tum Tum Nairn, Marshall Repp).

As a result, Michigan State postponed games against Iowa, Indiana, and Illinois with no other decisions surrounding a Jan. 28 road contest vs. Rutgers and beyond.

If the Spartans travel to New Jersey and face the Scarlet Knights, they will do so without Langford, who must sit out 17 days after testing positive on Jan. 13, per conference protocols.

However, Sissoko, a freshman forward beginning to make an impact, should be available.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Michigan State Basketball Hopeful to Return on Thursday vs. Rutgers

