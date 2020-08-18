Michigan State Basketball in Contact with Top Recruit

Thanks to Tom Izzo and his coaching staff, Michigan State basketball managed to land multiple high-level prospects, including Pierre Brooks, Max Christie, Enoch Boakye, Emoni Bates, and Jaden Akins.

The Spartans aren't going to stop there. Even though Boakye is heading to East Lansing in '22 Izzo is reportedly pursuing Donovan Clingan, a 7-foot-1, 255-pound big man out of Connecticut.

According to Jake Weingarten, the founder of Stock Risers, UConn, Georgetown, Notre Dame, Syracuse, and Michigan State have all been in "consistent contact" with the four-star center.

Weingarten added, Michigan spoke with Clingan as well but did not extend an offer.

MSU features plenty of competition when recruiting him; however, he doesn't hold any Crystal Ball predictions yet.

Clingan is the No. 1 overall recruit in Connecticut and the sixth-best center for 2022, per 247Sports Composite Rankings.

He holds offers from Boston College, UConn, Iowa, Maryland, Notre Dame, Rutgers, Providence, South Carolina, Syracuse, Georgetown, and Virginia Tech.

Michigan State boasts the best recruiting class in the nation and the conference for '22 after receiving verbal commits from Bates and Boakye.

